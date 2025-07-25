What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 47.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $915.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 9.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' will reach $252.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' of $68.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +70.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' stands at $156.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +93.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' will reach $42.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +77.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' will reach $508.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' to come in at $25.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' should arrive at $115.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +58.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenues' to reach $96.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' will likely reach $307.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Cash Sweep' at $53.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Funded Customers' should come in at $26.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Custody - Total' reaching $244.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

