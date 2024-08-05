What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $886.11 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Reynolds Consumer Products metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' of $288.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Presto Products' reaching $142.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Hefty Tableware' stands at $232.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Hefty Waste & Storage' at $227.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reynolds Cooking & Baking' will reach $43.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Presto Products' will reach $28.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Tableware' to reach $41.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hefty Waste & Storage' should come in at $63.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62 million in the same quarter last year.



