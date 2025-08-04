What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Restaurant Brands (QSR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' to come in at $310.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' should come in at $752.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- INTL (International)' reaching $247.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'System-wide sales- PLK' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- TH (Tim Hortons)' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' at 1.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' will likely reach 32,333 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 31,324 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' should arrive at 1,364 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,288 .

The consensus estimate for 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' stands at 3,531 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,437 .

Analysts forecast 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' to reach 7,055 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,133 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - TH - Global' of 4,527 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,507 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Sales - TH - Canada' will reach 1.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Restaurant Brands have experienced a change of -1.3% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

