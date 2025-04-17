What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ResMed (RMD) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed (RMD) will report quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ResMed metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global revenue- Total Devices' will reach $676.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Global revenue- Software as a Service' of $161.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Global revenue- Total Masks and other' to reach $446.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' should arrive at $426.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other' will reach $318.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total' to come in at $377.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' will likely reach $249.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other' will reach $128.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' reaching $745.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, ResMed shares have recorded returns of -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RMD will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

