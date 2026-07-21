What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect RenaissanceRe (RNR) to post quarterly earnings of $11.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.67 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some RenaissanceRe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty' of $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $430.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Property' should come in at $901.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures' will likely reach $16.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Property' to reach 27.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Property' should arrive at 49.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty' will reach 70.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 68.0% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Ratio' at 81.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty' will reach 102.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 101.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' will reach 28.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year' reaching 51.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty' to come in at 32.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of RenaissanceRe have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, RNR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.