What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group (RGA) will report quarterly earnings of $5.86 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.01 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reinsurance Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should arrive at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net premiums' should come in at $4.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $322.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +119.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' will likely reach $108.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $151.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' to come in at $209.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $227.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' to reach $36.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' will reach $10.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will reach $46.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' reaching $23.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions- Total' stands at $100.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' at $132.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' of $92.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $63.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Reinsurance Group have demonstrated returns of +0.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RGA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

