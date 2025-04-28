What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Reinsurance Group (RGA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.74 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Reinsurance Group metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net premiums' will reach $4.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $116.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' stands at $165.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $168 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' will reach $48.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' of $196.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $218 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' reaching $107.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $115 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will likely reach $87.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $109 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' should arrive at $75.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- EMEA Traditional' to reach $20.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $38 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' will reach $14.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' at $35.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $46 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' to come in at $127.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90 million.



Shares of Reinsurance Group have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

