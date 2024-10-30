What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Regal Rexnord (RRX) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord (RRX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 8.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Regal Rexnord metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC)' should come in at $419.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS)' will reach $653.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES)' stands at $456.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.



Over the past month, shares of Regal Rexnord have returned +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, RRX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

