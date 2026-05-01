What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Realty Income Corp. (O) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp. (O) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.5 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Realty Income Corp. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' will reach $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other' stands at $92.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +37.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' reaching $84.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $647.37 million.

Realty Income Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), O is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.