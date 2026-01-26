What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About PulteGroup (PHM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup (PHM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.31 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 12.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PulteGroup metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' should come in at $4.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Financial Services' to reach $107.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Homebuilding' reaching $4.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homebuilding- Land sale revenues' should arrive at $58.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price - Total' will reach $564.19 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $581.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Net New Orders in Units - Total' will reach 5,967 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,167 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit Backlog - Total' will reach 8,439 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,153 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Closings (units) - Total' at 7,416 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,103 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Active Communities' of 1,002 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 960 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net New Orders (Value) - Total' stands at $3.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Backlog Value - Total' to come in at $5.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.49 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services' will likely reach $46.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.67 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of PulteGroup have demonstrated returns of +5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change.

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

