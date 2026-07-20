What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About PulteGroup (PHM) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup (PHM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.98 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PulteGroup metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Homebuilding Revenues- Home sale revenues' will reach $3.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Financial Services' of $101.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homebuilding Revenues' should arrive at $3.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Homebuilding Revenues- Land sale and other revenues' stands at $43.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average selling price - Total' at $546.26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $559.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net new orders - units - Total' should come in at 7,371 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,083 .

Analysts predict that the 'Unit backlog - Total' will reach 10,811 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,779 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Closings (units) - Total' will reach 6,987 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,639 .

Analysts forecast 'Average active communities' to reach 1,038 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 994 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net new orders - dollars - Total' reaching $4.03 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Backlog dollars - Total' to come in at $6.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.84 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services' will likely reach $44.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.80 million.

Over the past month, PulteGroup shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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