What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About PulteGroup (PHM) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup (PHM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.8%. Revenues are expected to be $3.38 billion, down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PulteGroup metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding- Home sale revenues' will reach $3.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $80.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Homebuilding' should come in at $3.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Homebuilding- Land sale and other revenues' to reach $48.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price - Total' stands at $554.35 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $570.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net new orders - units - Total' at 8,057 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,765 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit backlog - Total' of 10,655 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,335 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Closings (units) - Total' will reach 5,897 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,583 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average active communities' should arrive at 1,000 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 961 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net new orders - dollars - Total' reaching $4.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog dollars - Total' will likely reach $6.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.22 billion.

Analysts expect 'Income / (loss) before income taxes- Financial Services' to come in at $32.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.86 million.

Shares of PulteGroup have demonstrated returns of +10.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PHM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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