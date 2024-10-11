What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Prologis (PLD) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis (PLD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.9 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $1.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Strategic capital' to reach $125.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Occupancy' at 96.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 97.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $638.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $642.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Prologis shares have witnessed a change of -9.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

