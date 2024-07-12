What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Prologis (PLD) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis (PLD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.86 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Prologis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental' should arrive at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Strategic capital' will reach $130.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -83.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average Occupancy' to come in at 96.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 97.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $638.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $602.17 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Prologis have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, PLD carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

