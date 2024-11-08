What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About PowerFleet (AIOT) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that PowerFleet (AIOT) will report quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 88.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $74.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 118% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific PowerFleet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Service' to come in at $56.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +170.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product' reaching $17.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Product' will reach $5.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.30 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Service' should come in at $36.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of PowerFleet have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Currently, AIOT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

