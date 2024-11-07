What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Plug Power (PLUG) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 48.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $209.85 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Plug Power metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' will likely reach $145.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' will reach $13.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' stands at $18.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' will reach $26.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.7% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Plug Power here>>>



Shares of Plug Power have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLUG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.