What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Planet Fitness (PLNT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 17% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $280.69 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Planet Fitness metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- National advertising fund' will likely reach $21.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Franchise' to come in at $93.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Equipment segment' of $26.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment' should come in at $135.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Same-store sales' at 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Stores - End of period' will reach 2,747. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,599.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EOP Franchise Stores' will reach 2,467. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,341 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'EOP Corporate Stores' reaching 281. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 258.

The consensus estimate for 'Corporate-owned same store sales' stands at 5.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Stores - New stores opened' to reach 23. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchisee-owned same store sales' should arrive at 5.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Stores - Beginning of period' will reach 2,722. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,575.



Shares of Planet Fitness have experienced a change of +6.6% in the past month compared to the +11.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)

