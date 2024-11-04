What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pinterest (PINS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $897.07 million, increasing 17.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pinterest metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will reach $139.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to come in at $40.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' to reach $716.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly Active Users - Global' reaching 531. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 482 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Active Users - International' will reach 294. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 258.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' should come in at 98. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' will likely reach 138. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 128.

The average prediction of analysts places 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' at $7.30. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.46 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Pinterest here>>>



Shares of Pinterest have demonstrated returns of -3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.