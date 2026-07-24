What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About P&G (PG) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Procter & Gamble (PG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.36 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some P&G metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Beauty' will reach $3.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Grooming' should arrive at $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Corporate' will likely reach $250.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fabric & Home Care' reaching $7.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to come in at $5.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Health Care' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' of $714.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $708.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings before income taxes- Grooming' should come in at $446.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $458.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings before income taxes- Health Care' will reach $477.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $487.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Fabric & Home Care' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.75 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Earnings before income taxes- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' stands at $1.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of P&G have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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