What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pfizer (PFE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $16.6 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pfizer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Pfizer Ignite- Worldwide' to reach $21.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- Worldwide' will likely reach $83.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Talzenna- Worldwide' reaching $48.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Oncology- Adcetris- Worldwide' at $250.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty Care- United States' of $2.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Care- Cibinqo- Total International' should arrive at $50.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Lorbrena- United States' will reach $117.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Lorbrena- Total International' stands at $144.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Braftovi- United States' should come in at $188.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Oncology- Braftovi- Total International' to come in at $13.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +65.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Abrysvo- United States' will reach $251.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Primary Care- Abrysvo- Total International' will reach $61.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +63% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Pfizer shares have recorded returns of -10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PFE will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

