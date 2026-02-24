What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline (PBA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 24.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.12 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 27.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pembina Pipeline metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Pipelines Volumes - Conventional' to reach 1,043.58 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,034.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts predict that the 'Pipelines Volumes - Transmission' will reach 723.41 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 720.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Pipelines Volumes - Oil Sands & Heavy Oil' to come in at 1,048.27 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,036.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Marketing & New Ventures Volumes - Total' will reach 365.42 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 349.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Facilities Volumes - Gas Services' at 468.50 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 597.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Facilities Volumes - NGL Services' of 280.33 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 280.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Facilities Volumes - Total' should arrive at 748.83 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 877.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pipelines Volumes - Total' reaching 2,815.26 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,790.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Pembina Pipeline shares have recorded returns of +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PBA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

