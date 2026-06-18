What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Paychex (PAYX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, indicating an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.6 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Paychex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Management Solutions' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for clients' will likely reach $47.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total service revenue' reaching $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- PEO and Insurance Solutions' should come in at $361.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Funds held for clients' will reach 3.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average investment Balance - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' will reach $2.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.96 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average investment Balance - Funds held for clients' at $4.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.14 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' stands at 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Paychex have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAYX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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