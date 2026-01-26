What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.04 billion, increasing 6.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Aerospace Systems' reaching $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Reported sales growth - Aerospace Systems' will reach 11.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Organic sales growth - Aerospace Systems' to reach 10.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' stands at $505.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $426.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' should come in at $496.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $338.18 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will likely reach $347.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $284.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Parker-Hannifin shares have recorded returns of +4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.