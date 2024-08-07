What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Papa John's (PZZA) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Papa John's (PZZA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating a decline of 13.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $518.86 million, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Papa John's metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees' should come in at $35.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurants' stands at $177.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $59.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- International revenues' to reach $41.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Restaurants - System-wide' of 5,891. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,780 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America' at 2,919. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,868.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Restaurants - Total North America' will reach 3,457. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,389.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Restaurants - International' reaching 2,434. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,391.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Restaurants - International Franchised' will reach 2,356. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,300 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Restaurants - Domestic Company Owned' will reach 596. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 521.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Restaurants - Total Franchised' will likely reach 5,274. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,168 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Restaurants Opened - Total North America' should arrive at 19. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.



View all Key Company Metrics for Papa John's here>>>



Shares of Papa John's have experienced a change of +1.4% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PZZA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.