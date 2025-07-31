What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 55.6%. Revenues are expected to be $938.33 million, up 38.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Palantir Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Commercial' will likely reach $429.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Government' will reach $510.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Palantir Technologies have experienced a change of +20.1% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PLTR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

