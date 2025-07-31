What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 55.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $938.33 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Palantir Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Commercial' to come in at $429.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Government' will reach $510.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Palantir Technologies shares have recorded returns of +20.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PLTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

