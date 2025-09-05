What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Oxford Industries (OXM) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Oxford Industries (OXM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 56.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $407.65 million, declining 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oxford Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Brands' will likely reach $33.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer' reaching $98.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Tommy Bahama' of $229.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Johnny Was' will reach $46.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Shares of Oxford Industries have demonstrated returns of +10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OXM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.