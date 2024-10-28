What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Oshkosh (OSK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share, indicating a decline of 5.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.63 billion, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 9.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Oshkosh metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Vocational- Total' will reach $825.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Defense' reaching $504.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Access- Other' at $279.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' will reach $657.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' to reach $410.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Access- Total' will reach $1.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus' should arrive at $347.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Vocational- Other' stands at $323.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection' should come in at $159.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oshkosh here>>>



Over the past month, Oshkosh shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), OSK will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.