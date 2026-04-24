What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.47 billion, increasing 8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' to come in at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other sales and sales adjustments' will reach $91.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales to professional service provider customers' reaching $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' to reach 5.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Stores at Beginning of the period' will reach 6,585 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,378 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Square footage - Total' should arrive at 52 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 49 millions of square feet.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores opened' at 62 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 6,647 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,416 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total employment' will reach 93,891 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 93,419 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' will likely reach $85.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.22 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending domestic store count' of 6,503 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,298 .

The consensus estimate for 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' stands at 116 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, O'Reilly Automotive shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ORLY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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