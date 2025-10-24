What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Oneok (OKE) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Oneok Inc. (OKE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $9.42 billion, increasing 87.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oneok metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Natural Gas Gathering and processing' of $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Natural Gas Pipelines' reaching $285.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +66.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Refined Products & Crude' to come in at $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +92% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Natural gas liquids' will reach $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids' to reach 1,542.23 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,324.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids' at $769.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $624.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines' will likely reach $181.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $166.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing' should arrive at $568.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $318.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Oneok shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OKE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

