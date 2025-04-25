What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Oneok (OKE) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Oneok Inc. (OKE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, indicating an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7 billion, representing an increase of 46.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Oneok metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Natural gas processed per day' stands at 6,118.74 BBtu/d. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,894 BBtu/d in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Raw feed throughput - Natural Gas Liquids' will reach 1,369.48 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,241 MBBL/d.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Liquids' at $686.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $588 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Pipelines' to come in at $171.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $165 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas Gathering and Processing' should come in at $529.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $306 million.



Over the past month, shares of Oneok have returned -12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. Currently, OKE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

