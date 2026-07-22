What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nucor (NUE) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Nucor (NUE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 75.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 6.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nucor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Steel products' will reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' stands at $6.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Raw materials' reaching $683.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Structural' should arrive at $875.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products' at 1227 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1141 thousands of tons.

Analysts expect 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' to come in at 5613 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5044 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Steel Product Price per ton' of 2417 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2331 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' will likely reach 1183 dollars per tonne. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1041 dollars per tonne in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' should come in at 2775 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2449 thousands of tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars' will reach 1625 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1507 thousands of tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural' will reach 559 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 513 thousands of tons.

Analysts forecast 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate' to reach 652 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 575 thousands of tons.

Over the past month, shares of Nucor have returned -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Currently, NUE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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