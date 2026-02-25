What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Onboard and other' should arrive at $746.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger Cruise Days' to reach 6405 thousands of days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5882 thousands of days in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capacity Days' will likely reach 6281 thousands of days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5834 thousands of days.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Yield' at $275.80 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $265.28 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Occupancy percentage' will reach 102.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 100.8%.

Analysts expect 'Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges' to come in at $673.54 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $641.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' should come in at $191.87 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $189.66 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' will reach $285.44 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $285.92 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' of $1029.22 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $946.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Passengers carried' stands at 753,219 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 665,788 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' reaching $998.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $919.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Norwegian Cruise Line shares have recorded returns of +14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NCLH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.