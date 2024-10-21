What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Northern Trust (NTRS) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 16.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.87 billion, increasing 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northern Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' of $100.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' should come in at $518.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' at $452.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $666.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' will reach $19.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' will likely reach $42.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' reaching $151.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' to reach $135.18 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $128.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' should arrive at 7.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets)' will reach $82.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $69.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' to come in at $82.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68.80 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' stands at 12.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.4%.



Shares of Northern Trust have experienced a change of +4.9% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NTRS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

