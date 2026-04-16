What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Northern Trust (NTRS) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 24.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.13 billion, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Northern Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' reaching $107.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $574.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' should arrive at $495.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $730.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' should come in at $22.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' of $48.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' to come in at $164.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' stands at $145.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $138.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 7.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' will likely reach $61.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income - FTE Adjusted' will reach $634.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $573.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $625.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $568.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Northern Trust have returned +15.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, NTRS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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