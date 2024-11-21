What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nordstrom (JWN) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordstrom (JWN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.33 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nordstrom metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit card revenues' should come in at $114.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales' will reach $3.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales- Nordstrom Rack' stands at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales- Nordstrom' reaching $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' to come in at 378. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 360.



Over the past month, Nordstrom shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JWN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

