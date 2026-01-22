What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About NextEra (NEE) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that NextEra Energy (NEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.55 billion, increasing 21.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific NextEra metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' to come in at $3.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- NextEra Energy Resources (NEER)' reaching $2.95 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +103.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Florida Power & Light (FPL)' will reach $1.37 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

NextEra shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NEE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

