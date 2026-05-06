What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About News Corp. (NWSA) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that News Corp. (NWSA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some News Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' will reach $604.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' reaching $529.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' will likely reach $448.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' should arrive at $509.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' stands at $147.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $132.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- News Media' to reach $23.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' to come in at $69.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $64.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' at $144.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $124.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of News Corp. have returned +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, NWSA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.