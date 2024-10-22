What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Newell Brands (NWL) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Newell Brands (NWL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, indicating a decline of 59% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.96 billion, representing a decrease of 4.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Newell Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Learning and Development' will reach $697.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation' to come in at $197.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions' at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Newell Brands have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. Currently, NWL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

