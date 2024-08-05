What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About New York Times (NYT) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect New York Times Co. (NYT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Revenues are expected to be $622.92 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some New York Times metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total digital-only subscription revenues' will reach $303.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenues- Total Digital' stands at $79.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Advertising Revenues- Total Print' will reach $40.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $64.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subtotal print subscription revenues' will likely reach $135.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Advertising' at $119.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $438.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total subscriptions Digital & Print' to come in at 10,728. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,880 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Print subscriptions' should arrive at 628. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 690 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of New York Times have returned -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, NYT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

