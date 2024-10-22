What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) will announce quarterly loss of $0.40 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 137% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $621.72 million, declining 40.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 19.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some New York Community Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 100.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 1.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' will reach $107.46 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.10 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $526.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $882 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total non-interest income (loss)' to reach $88.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $160 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee income' will reach $32.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank-owned life insurance' should arrive at $11.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other non-interest (loss) income' should come in at $29.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net gain on loan sales and securitizations' at $13.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net return on mortgage servicing rights' will reach $18.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23 million.



Shares of New York Community Bancorp have experienced a change of +4.5% in the past month compared to the +2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NYCB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

