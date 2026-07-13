What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix (NFLX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.57 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Netflix metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN)' at $5.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC)' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Latin America (LATAM)' of $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' stands at $4.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Netflix shares have witnessed a change of -8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NFLX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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