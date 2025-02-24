What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About NetApp (NTAP) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetApp (NTAP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NetApp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Services' will reach $899.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Product' will reach $788.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Public Cloud' stands at $172.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Hybrid Cloud' to reach $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross margin - Product - Non-GAAP' to come in at 59.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue - % Change' should arrive at 5.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin - Services - Non-GAAP' will likely reach 82.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product - % Change' reaching 5.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Mix - Asia Pacific' of 15.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Mix - Americas' should come in at 51.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Mix - EMEA' at 33.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Mix - Americas - Americas Commercial' will reach 40.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41%.



Shares of NetApp have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

