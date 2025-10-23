What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About MSCI (MSCI) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from MSCI (MSCI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share, indicating an increase of 13.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $799.21 million, representing an increase of 10.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MSCI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate' to reach $93.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Analytics' stands at $184.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Index' to come in at $450.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total' will reach $195.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes' should come in at $2.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions' will reach $984.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $906.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions' at $2.38 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.21 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Retention Rate' should arrive at 94.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 94.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Analytics Run Rate' will reach $741.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $691.33 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'All Other - Private Assets Run Rate' reaching $285.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $268.58 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ESG and Climate Run Rate' of $372.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $344.02 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Index Retention Rate' will likely reach 96.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of MSCI have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

