What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About MSC Industrial (MSM) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from MSC Industrial (MSM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, indicating an increase of 17.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MSC Industrial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales Days' at 64 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Sales (ADS)' will likely reach $16.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Days Sales Outstanding' to come in at 38 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39 .

Shares of MSC Industrial have experienced a change of +8.7% in the past month compared to the -1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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