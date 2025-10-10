What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (MS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $16.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Morgan Stanley metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investment banking' reaching $1.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' to reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and Trading- Fixed income' will reach $2.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Institutional securities- Sales and trading- Equity' should come in at $3.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should arrive at $62.22 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.25 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Return on average common equity' will likely reach 12.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' at $6463.60 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5974.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total assets under management' stands at $1726.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1598.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Liquidity and Overlay Services' will reach $566.25 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $503.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets under management - Fixed income' will reach $206.96 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $188.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Equity' to come in at $329.84 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $316.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 6.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

