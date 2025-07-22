What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mohawk Industries (MHK) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.79 billion, declining 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mohawk Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Ceramic' will likely reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Flooring ROW' will reach $718.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Flooring NA' will reach $947.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic' stands at $80.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA' should arrive at $72.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $82.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW' of $76.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $91.40 million.

Shares of Mohawk Industries have demonstrated returns of +6.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MHK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

