What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mattel (MAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.84 billion, declining 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mattel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Barbie' of $523.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Fisher-Price' stands at $306.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Worldwide Gross Billings by Top 3 Power Brands- Hot Wheels' will reach $455.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Mattel here>>>



Mattel shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.