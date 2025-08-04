What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Martin Marietta (MLM) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta (MLM) will report quarterly earnings of $5.30 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement and ready mixed concrete' will likely reach $278.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' will reach $254.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' should come in at $83.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' of $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' will reach 23 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' reaching 52885 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53000 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' should arrive at 514 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 500 thousands of tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' at 2534 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2500 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' to come in at 1266 thousands of cubic yards. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1200 thousands of cubic yards.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' stands at $439.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $392.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' to reach $38.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Martin Marietta have returned +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, MLM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.