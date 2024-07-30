What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About LyondellBasell (LYB) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that LyondellBasell (LYB) will report quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.29 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific LyondellBasell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' reaching $990.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' stands at $2.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' will likely reach $2.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Refining' of $2.13 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $155.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' should arrive at $2.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' at $650.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $679 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' should come in at $57.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $84 million.

Analysts expect 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' to come in at $495.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $472 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions' to reach $37.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Technology' will reach $80.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79 million.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Refining' will reach $88.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of LyondellBasell have experienced a change of +2.9% in the past month compared to the +0.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LYB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

